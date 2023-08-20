Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav breaks MC Stan's record with 5.9 lakh viewers on his live

Elvish Yadav, a well-known YouTuber and the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT has created history again. His recent Instagram Live session on Saturday, August 19, 2023, became the most-watched Instagram Live in India. The popular YouTuber, who secured victory in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, attracted an audience of more than 5.9 lakh viewers during the live session. Due to the immense traffic on his social media, the live session on Instagram experienced technical difficulties and unfortunately crashed. Nevertheless, this achievement surpassed the previous record set by MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss 16, showcasing Yadav's immense popularity.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav breaks Instagram live streaming records

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner hosted his first Instagram live after lifting the trophy. On August 19, Yadav’s Instagram Live received so much traffic that the live crashed. He later shared his live video with his fans on Instagram.

Elvish then posted a story on his social media explaining to his fans about the situation and said, “Guys abhi abhi aap logo ne dekha, pata lag gaya hoga jaise mera live crash hua ki phone m mere kya chal raha hoga. Itna traffic h jo phone ke andar already hai or mera phone load nahi le paa raha mera instagram load nahi le paa raha issiliye mera live crash ho gya. But the good news is humane India ka record tod diya hai or hum number one par aa gaye hai maximum live watching ki. Humara 595k, 5 lakh 95 thousand close to 600k humne record tod diya. All thanks to you aap log na hote toh na yeh record tut ta na tumhara bhai hota kuch bhi. Dhanayawad sabhi logo ka. (Guys, just now you saw, you must have realized how my live crashed, and you can imagine what might have been happening on my phone. There's so much traffic already inside the phone, and my phone couldn't handle the load, my Instagram couldn't handle the load, and that's why my live crashed. But the good news is, we have broken India's record, and we have reached the number one spot for the maximum live watching. Our 595k, 5 lakh 95 thousand, close to 600k – we have broken the record. All thanks to you. If you guys weren't here, this record wouldn't have been broken, nor would your brother have achieved anything. Thanks to everyone.)”

Elvish Yadav’s grand fan meet

Elvish Yadav has planned a fan meet in Gurgaon today. He shared a story on his social media, informing all his fans about the meetup. Additionally, he has encouraged his fans to avoid causing traffic congestion and to make use of public transportation.

Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 and proudly lifted the trophy on August 14. Making history, he became the first wildcard contestant to ever clinch the Bigg Boss trophy and claim the throne.

