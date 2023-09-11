Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav drops poster of his upcoming music video; Pooja Bhatt reacts

It’s safe to say all Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are on a roll after coming out of the house. Among all, the top 3 contestants are staying super busy with their back-to-back projects. Manisha Rani, the 2nd runner-up of the show released her music video with Tony Kakkar. Abhishek Malhan, the first runner-up also released a music video with co-contestant Jiya Shankar. Now, winner Elvish Yadav also dropped the good news about his upcoming music video. The YouTuber took to social media to drop the poster for the music video today.

Elvish Yadav drops poster of his music video

Just a few hours back, Elvish Yadav took to social media to upload a video of his upcoming music video. The poster features actress Urvashi Rautela. He uploaded the poster with the captain, “Systumm Hila Ne ka Time Aagaya Get ready for "Hum Toh Deewane" Teaser. Premieres tommorow at 11am Exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel!” The song titled Hum Toh Deewane is sung by Yasser Desai and will be released on 14th September. A few days back, Elvish dropped the first poster of the music video that featured him in a brown jacket and red shirt, with Urvashi Rautela sitting next to him in a red anarkali suit. Today's poster also shows them in traditional ethnic wear.

Check out the poster here:

Pooja Bhatt and other reacts

Reacting to the poster, Elvish's Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Oh ho! STAR!" Other fans of the YouTuber showed their excitement. One user wrote, "This song gonna be blockbuster!" Another wrote, "Chakka jaam hoga ab toh YouTube pe bhi." Others wrote how it is Elvish's time to shine now. However, a few users expressed their disappointment seeing him with Urvashi Rautela and wrote that they wanted to see him with Manisha Rani or Aashika Bhatia. Earlier, when Elvish dropped the poster, the actress Urvashi Rautela also commented, "My Hero!" Fans of Elvish cannot wait for the musical treat that will be released.

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav recently appeared in Shehnaaz Gill’s highly-anticipated talk show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz uploaded the photo where they are seen sharing a fist bump.

