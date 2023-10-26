Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Extortion Case: Police arrest suspect from Gujarat

On Thursday, it was reported that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav filed an FIR after he received an extortion call demanding Rs 1 crore. The Gurugram police were looking into the matter. Now, in a recent development, a man has been arrested in connection with the case.

Police arrest a man in connection with Elvish Yadav extortion case

Today, ANI reported that police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the extortion calls that Elvish Yadav received. However, it came to light that the social media influencer didn’t receive a call, but WhatsApp messages, one demanding Rs 40 lakh, and the next demanding Rs 1 Crore.

The messages were sent to Elvish Yadav around October 17. After the case was registered, the police acted promptly. Gurugram Police got the support of Gujarat Police to arrest the suspect. News agency ANI posted a video of the man arrested.

In another video shared by ANI, Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime Branch spoke about the incident and the motive behind the extortion. He said, "Gurugram Police with cooperation from Gujarat Police has arrested one Shakir Makrani, a resident of Vadnagar. He was influenced by Yadav; to earn money he made this plan to make extortion call."

Update on Elvish Yadav's professional life

Even prior to his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish was a well-known figure within the content creator community. Hailing from Gurugram, he manages two YouTube channels, namely Elvish Yadav and Elvish Yadav Vlogs, both of which boast a considerable following - one with 14.5 million subscribers and the other with 7.5 million.

In addition to his vlogging and content creation for various social media platforms, he is also the owner of the clothing brand systumm_clothing.

Post his Bigg Boss OTT 2 stint, he was featured in several music videos. In Hum Toh Deewane, he starred alongside Urvashi Rautela and the song garnered considerable attention. He also tried singing for another project. Most recently, he was featured alongside his fellow contestant Manisha Rani in the music video Bolero.

