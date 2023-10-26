Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav files FIR after receiving extortion call demanding Rs 1 crore: Report

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav enjoys huge popularity owing to his content on social media. The YouTuber has hogged the limelight again, but this time for a concerning situation. Reportedly, Elvish Yadav filed an FIR after receiving extortion calls demanding Rs. 1 crore. The police are currently looking into the matter.

Elvish Yadav files FIR

According to reports, Elvish Yadav received an extortion call from an unknown number. They demanded Rs. 1 crore. Following the incident, the social media influencer sought Gurugram police’s help and lodged a complaint. He filed the FIR on October 25.

Elvish Yadav’s stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Elvish Yadav garnered immense popularity after he lifted the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was a wild card entrant and caught everyone’s attention from the moment he stepped inside the house. He created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the Bigg Boss trophy.

Recently, in one of his vlogs, he showed his trophy and shared that he is ready to give it back to stop all the hatred and controversies surrounding him. He mentioned that the trophy was the root of all problems. It happened after he was in the news for his row with first runner-up Abhishek Malhan.

Towards the end of the season, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan became good friends.

Elvish Yadav’s life after Bigg Boss OTT 2

Even before Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish was a popular face in the content creators' community. He hails from Gurugram and has two YouTube channels, Elvish Yadav and Elvish Yadav Vlogs. Both channels enjoy a substantial following, one with 14.5 million, and another with 7.5 million followers.

Besides vlogging and creating content for social media, he is also the owner of a clothing brand, systumm_clothing. After his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, he also featured in several music videos. Most recently, he was seen with his fellow contestant Manisha Rani in the music video, Bolero.

