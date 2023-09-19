Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav grooves on Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar’s soulful song Judaiyaan

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been making headlines since its premiere, featuring a diverse cast of celebrities, including actors, singers, and social media content creators. Notably, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar entered the Bigg Boss house from the beginning and formed a close friendship during their time on the show. A surprising twist came when Elvish Yadav entered as a wild card contestant and ultimately emerged as the winner, claiming the coveted trophy. Abhishek and Jiya recently collaborated on their first musical album together, titled Judaiyaan. To add to the excitement, Elvish Yadav uploaded a video vibing to the soulful song Judaiyaan.

Elvish Yadav vibes on the beats of Judaiyaan

Elvish Yadav maintains a vibrant and active presence on his social media platforms, regularly sharing glimpses of his daily life through vlogs and Instagram videos. Just a few hours ago, he delighted his followers by posting a video on his Instagram handle, showcasing himself grooving to the new hit song Judaiyaan by Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. In the video, Elvish sported a light green t-shirt paired with blue jeans and stylish sunglasses, creating a fashionable look. The backdrop of the beach added a charming and mesmerizing ambiance to the video, enhancing its visual appeal.

Check out Elvish Yadav's video here:

Elvish captioned the video with words of appreciation for the song, writing, "Amazing Song My Brother. Khoob Aage Badho #elvishyadav #reels #fukrainsaan #elvisharmy."

Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar’s friendship

Elvish Yadav's journey on the show featured a dynamic evolution of his relationships with fellow contestants. Initially, he formed a close friendship bond with Jiya Shankar upon entering the show as a wildcard contestant. However, he had his share of disagreements and word battles with Abhishek Malhan.

Over time, Abhishek and Elvish managed to put aside their differences and forge a friendship with one another. Together with Jiya, they formed a trio and were often seen supporting each other throughout the show. It's not uncommon for friendships in such intense environments to have their fair share of humorous squabbles.

Unfortunately, Jiya Shankar was eliminated from the show during a mid-week elimination just a few days before the finale. In the grand finale, Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner, securing the coveted title, while Abhishek Malhan clinched the position of the first runner-up.

