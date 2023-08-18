Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has THIS to say about his rumored girlfriend

Elvish Yadav is currently living the best time of his life after emerging as the winner in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Recently, the handsome hunk was spotted at the Mumbai airport with fans eagerly awaiting a glimpse. While there have been a lot of speculations surrounding his rumored girlfriend, Elvish has finally opened up about his girlfriend and here’s what he said.

Elvish Yadav opens up about his girlfriend

In a recent live interaction with fans on social media, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opened up on his lady love. He divulged how she stays in Punjab and has a private life, away from the social media glare. He said, “My girlfriend is very different and she is not on social media . She is from Punjab and is staying there at present but she is not on social media. She is living an extremely private life and does not want the limelight. She enjoys being that and has chosen to keep things private. She even does not like me taking her name or increasing her followers on social media. She likes staying away from all of this and is happy in her own life.”

Take a look at a recent video of him at the airport

He also debunked the rumors doing the rounds about a girl who had been claiming to be his girlfriend through interviews on YouTube channels. The 25-year-old added, “I would like to clear the doubts of many people who feel that the girl who is giving interviews to many YouTube channels is my girlfriend, but let me make it very clear she is not.”

He further talked about his journey on the show as a wild card contestant. He said, “A wildcard’s journey on the show is quite difficult as many feel that their journey starts mid-way and not the beginning. The contestants were surviving each day and many felt I did not as I entered the show on the 27th day. Salman Sir has mentioned how a new bride tries to adjust to a new environment so that was a disadvantage for me. However, I turned this into favor by winning many hearts. People connected with my journey and it was both the common people and contestants. In the end, Salman Sir even asked the contestants with whom I had fought and even they supported me. I changed the mindset of a wild card not winning the show.”

More about Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and social media sensation. He entertains the audience with his quirky and interesting videos on YouTube and social media. Soon, he will also launch his own merchandise Systumm clothing.

