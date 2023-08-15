Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is all smiles as he holds trophy closer to his heart; thanks fans

On August 14, finally, the news that everyone has been anticipating for has come as Elvish Yadav lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and became the first ever wild-card entrant to win the show. The Grand Finale of Salman Khan hosted show premiered with the top 5 contestants of this season - Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt. A while ago, Elvish shared a picture of himself posing with the winning trophy and shared a beautiful message too.

Elvish Yadav thanks fans after winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

A while ago, Elvish Yadav took to his Instagram to share a happy picture of himself posing with the winning trophy of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. He lifted the winning trophy, making Abhishek Malhan the first runner-up. Sharing the picture, Yadav wrote, "Elvish Army Is The Best. #ElvishYadav #ElvishYadav." Within one hour of posting his post received more than two lakh comments. In the picture, Elvish can be seen flashing his bright smile as he held the trophy close to his heart. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Elvish shared the picture of himself with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "poore dil se khela congratulations." Another commented, "TROPHIE CHECKED SYSTUM WRECKEDDD." "Can’t express my happiness in words meri Jaan," read another comment. A fourth fan wrote, "Big Congratulations Bro... Aag Lgate Raho." "Abhi tak goosebumps aa re hai," commented a fifth fan. Others were also seen dropping congratulatory messages along with fire and red heart emojis.

On the finale night, Salman Khan took held Elvish and Abhishek's hands and asked them to pray before dramatically announcing the winner's name. After winning, Elvish said, "Mein bola tha agar mein jeeta toh ye trophy Abhishek ke haath mein dunga." As promised,Elvish handed over the trophy to Abhishek and also asked Manisha to join them to lift the trophy together.

Talkign about Bigg Boss OTT 2, it had its grand premiered on June 17 at Jio Cinema. The show began with thirteen contestants - Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill lauds Elvish Yadav's victory; has THIS to say about him