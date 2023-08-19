Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal with 'protocol' after lifting trophy

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav is on cloud nine after winning Bigg Boss OTT season 2 as a wild card contestant. Recently, he was spotted at Mumbai airport where fans were eager to click pictures with him. The handsome hunk even did a live interaction with fans to thank them for supporting him in his journey. Now the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has added yet another feather in his cap by getting felicitated by Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He even took to his Twitter handle to share this moment with his followers. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Elvish Yadav gets felicitated by Haryana's Chief Minister

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently received the honor of visiting Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He went on to thank the minister on his Twitter handle writing, Systumm aur Protocol ek saath. In the picture, we see the Chief Minister handing over a bouquet of flowers to the YouTuber and congratulating him for creating history after winning this season.

Take a look at the Tweet here

Recently the 25-year-old YouTuber even did a live chat with his fans where he finally cleared the rumors surrounding his girlfriend. He informed his fans that the girl who is seen giving interviews to few Youtube channels is not his girlfriend. Yadav further revealed that his real girlfriend hails from Punjab and is currently living an extremely private life. He even said that his girlfriend is not on social media as she likes to stay away from the limelight. Yadav even said that she does not want him to take her name just to increase her followers on social media.

The YouTuber was even asked questions related to co-contestant Manisha Rani flirting with him on the show. He addressed this matter and clarified that he spoke to a lot of girls in the house be it Manisha, Jiya or Pooja. He said that the way Manisha behaved with him on the show was completely new to him as no one does that in real life. However , he always made sure to maintain boundaries with Manisha and never cross the physical boundary while flirting back with her.

More about Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is currently on a roll after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was even praised by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on social media. He is even all set to launch his own clothing merchandise, Systumm Clothing.

