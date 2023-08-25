Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav pranks Jiya Shankar by playing an Inspector; Here's what happened next

Bigg Boss OTT 2 made history when Elvish Yadav, who joined the wild card contestant, won the season. It's the first time when a wild card entrant in the game became the winner of Bigg Boss. While on the show, Elvish Yadav was famous for his clever one-liners and quick responses. His catchphrase "Systumm hai" became really popular, and even the special guests liked how he performed on the show. In one episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar gave Elvish soap water. She was slammed by Salman Khan for her actions and later she even apologised to Elvish. By the end of the show, Elvish and Jiya had become good friends and formed a bond.

Elvish Yadav pranks Jiya Shankar:

Just a few minutes ago, Elvish Yadav shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel. In this video, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 decided to play a prank on Jiya Shankar, who had tricked him into drinking soap water. It all started when Elvish said he talked to Jiya on Instagram, and she gave him her phone number. He thought it would be fun to pretend to be a character named ACP Ajit and trick Jiya back. Elvish used his friend's phone to call Jiya. Before calling, Elvish jokingly apologised to her for the prank. He then called Jiya twice but she didn't answer the call. Elvish made two calls to Jiya, but she didn't answer. Then, using his friend's phone, he messaged Jiya by saying, "ACP Ajit call back urgent. Police."

After a few hours, Elvish called Jiya Shankar again using his friend's phone. This time, Jiya answered the call. Elvish changed his voice and said, "Hello Madam, I'm calling from the ACP office." Jiya asked, "Who is this?" Elvish replied, "I'm calling from the police station. Is this Jiya?" Jiya denied and said, "No." Elvish continued, "There's a complaint filed against Jiya Shankar from Merwad." Then, Jiya's friend took the phone and talked to Elvish. Elvish told him, "There's a complaint from the Cyber Cell." When Jiya's friend inquired about the complaint, Elvish said, "Jiya gave Elvish Yadav soap water when they were in the Bigg Boss house. His fans have filed a complaint against Jiya, claiming she did very wrong." Elvish instructed Jiya's friend to come to an office near Lokhandwala to meet him. Jiya's friend asked for Elvish's name, and he replied, "Ajit Shinde." Jiya's friend suggested that Elvish should contact Jiya's legal team for further discussion.

Elvish finally reveals that it's all a prank and admits it's him. Jiya starts laughing and explains that she avoids picking up calls from unknown numbers. Elvish playfully mocks Jiya for laughing, even outside the Bigg Boss house. Their conversation then ends on a positive note.

Elvish Yadav not only won the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy but also took home a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh. Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan secured the position of the first runner-up.

