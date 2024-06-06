Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, always catches the audience's attention. However, after his arrest in the snake venom case, things took a turn for the worse when Yadav’s bail hearing got delayed. Despite his release, the YouTuber is again in the news because of his social media post.

Most recently, he posted a tweet on his social media handle to raise awareness about the irregularities surrounding the NEET UG-2024 results.

Elvish Yadav demands investigation into NEET UG-2024 results

After his release from the snake venom case, Elvish Yadav has become one of the most discussed Bigg Boss personalities. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner took to his X handle and shared a post calling for an investigation into the NEET exam process.

The post highlighted concerns raised by students regarding the unusually high number of candidates securing the top rank and cited allegations of paper leaks and unfair grading practices. Elvish Yadav reshared a post and wrote, “This needs to be investigated.”

The post that Elvish reshared reads, “1/n NEET UG-2024 results were declared recently and a record number of 67 students secured AIR 1 with a percentile score of 99.997129. But the results have raised eyebrows at the National Testing Agency (NTA) as students demand re-exam citing paper leak, unfair grace marks, irregularities. Here’s what happened…”

About Elvish Yadav’s controversies

Last year, Elvish Yadav encountered legal issues when Police raided a rave party in Sector 49, Noida. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against him, and his five other associates were taken into custody. Elvish’s name showed up during the investigation.

Responding to the allegations, he posted a video on social media refuting the claims as false and expressing willingness to cooperate with law enforcement. Meanwhile, a viral clip surfaced showing the BB OTT 2 winner interacting with snakes. He clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that the clip was from six months prior.

Things got serious when traces of cobra and krait snake venom were found in the seized samples. Following this, Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17, 2024, after the Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed it. He was held for 14 days. Later, Yadav admitted to being involved, even though he initially denied it. A few days later, the NDPS Act was removed, and he was granted bail and released from police custody on 22 March.

