Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav RESPONDS if the voting system of Salman Khan's show is real

Elvish Yadav needs no introduction. The Youtuber is currently living the best moment of his career after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. While there were people who expected him to not win as he was a wild card entrant he managed to prove everyone wrong. Yadav showed how the impact of a contestant is more important than the number of days he stays in the house. Recently, he described his unreal winning experience and opened up on the voting system.

In a recent interview with ABP News, Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Elvish Yadav revealed about asking the casting team of the show regarding the voting system as he said, “I asked them if the voting system was honest and they told me it was. Later I told them Agar votes real hote toh mujhe hara ke batana( If the votes are real then try to beat me). On being asked about his winning moment, the 25-year-old said, Mujhe kaafi unreal laga tha(I found it very unreal). I even thought Yaar main sach mein trophy jeet gaya( Did I really win the trophy). They did not even give me the time to process the feeling as I was quickly taken for media interviews. I even asked them to pinch me and later asked them if I really won or if I was just dreaming. So, this winning moment was definitely an unreal experience for me.”

The handsome hunk even remembered his journey from the year 2016 till date and especially when his fans and followers come to take pictures with him or have meet-ups, he often wonders if he has done something big to be showered with so much love and support. Recalling his old days, he spoke up, I used to travel by a scooty and later by metros. Now I am seeing days where it is even too difficult to travel by car.”

On being asked about his wish to join politics Yadav revealed, No, I do not have any plans. Manhor ji came to give me blessings that is all. We did not have any kind of political discussions. So, as of now, I do not wish to join politics. I want to be in this field and earn more money because elections itself require money.”

Elvish Yadav is one of the most popular YouTubers. Recently, actress Alia Bhatt went on to praise him on social media. He is all set to launch his own merchandise Systumm clothing.

