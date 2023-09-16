Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav reunites with Jiya Shankar; latter reveals why she missed the party

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants continue to turn heads with their social media presence and new projects. Recently, a huge bash for the success of the show was held and the contestants of the show attended. While a few attended the party and added glitz and glamour in the same, some had to skip it due to personal and professional reasons. The event witnessed popular contestants like Bebika Durve, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdeva, Elvish Yadav, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, and Aashika Bhatia in attendance while other talked-about participants like Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani felt their absence felt.

Elvish Yadav uploaded a vlog wherein he captured some glimpses of the reunion party followed by his uber-cute meeting with Jiya Shankar. In a fun banter, Elvish asked Jiya why she skipped the party to which the talented actress replied that she was busy shooting for her upcoming project. They continued their chatter for a while before signing off.

Take a look at the glimpses of their meeting

Elvish and Jiya's rollercoaster bond

Elvish entered the show as a wild-card contestant and didn't quite like Jiya in the beginning. The feeling was mutual from Jiya's end. Things took an ugly turn when Jiya mixed handwash in Elvish's glass of drinking water. The matter was taken up on the weekend episode and Jiya was reprimanded for the same. The Ved actress immediately apologized for her actions while Elvish wholeheartedly accepted the apology. Towards the end of the season, Elvish and Jiya developed a beautiful bond. Jiya also shared important details about her parents' separation from the Haryanvi YouTuber.

Here's what the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are up to

Abhishek's music video with Jiya Shankar, Judaiyyan received rave reviews while Tony Kakkar collaborated with Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani for a dance track, Jamna Paar. The music video was highly rated by the viewers. The winner of the show, Elvish Yadav also released a music video alongside Urvashi Rautela. Bebika Durve's picture with Vikram Bhatt has sparked rumors about her being a part of a project by Bhatts.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's 26th birthday extravaganza; throws yacht party in Dubai