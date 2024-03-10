Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical violence

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and social media sensation Elvish Yadav's life has been getting controversial day by day. After recently hitting a stanger in a restaurant, Elvish is now all over the news for physically assaulting a YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. The video of him beating Sagar has gone viral on social media. Post this, the victim (Sagar Thakur), lodged a FIR against Elvish in the Gurugram Police station.

Elvish Yadav called for questioning by Gurugram Police:

Now, as per India Today's report, the Gurugram Police have issued a notice to social media influencer, Elvish Yadav and have asked him to join the interrogation on Tuesday. As per the report, the notice for Elvish was issued by the Sector 53 Police station on Saturday (March 9) under 41A (notice of appearance before police) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

For physically assaulting, Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, a case has been registered against Elvish Yadav and 8-10 people more, said ACP Sadar Kapil Ahlawat. He further revealed that the case is under investigation. More details regarding the case are still awaited.

What went wrong between Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur?

It all started with Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur's online debate on social media that was happening for the last few days. On March 7 (Thursday), the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner tweeted that he wanted to remind Sagar aka Maxtern that the latter lives in Delhi. Thakur traveled to Gurgaon and even shared a screenshot of his chat with Elvish on social media.

Their chat shows that they were scheduled to meet at 12:30 pm. Next day (March 8), Maxtern posted another video claiming that Elvish threatened to beat him. He also promised to upload the video of the fight the next morning. However, their meeting resulted in a physical altercation between YouTubers and the video went viral.

Maxtern suffered several injuries while Elvish is now dealing with legal repercussions. Based on the complaint, a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Elvish Yadav at Gurugram's Sector-53 Police Station.

Later, Elvish Yadav shared a video on social media claiming that Maxtern made alarming threats to him and his family which provoked his actions. The confrontation between the YouTubers happened at Maxtern's friend's garment shop. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame claimed that the meeting was strategically planned as hidden cameras and microphones were installed to capture them.

The confrontation between the two YouTubers reached its peak at a garments shop owned by Maxtern's acquaintance. Yadav alleges that the meeting was orchestrated, with hidden cameras and microphones strategically placed to capture the altercation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

