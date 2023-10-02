Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav surprises fans with announcement of his upcoming song Chore Haryane Aale

Elvish Yadav is the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner who created history with his win. The social media influencer has been making headlines ever since then. Although he enjoyed immense popularity even before his stint in Bigg Boss, his win only boosted his fan follwoing. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, he got busy with several projects and was recently seen in a music video. Now, Elvish has another suprise for his fans. He is releasing a song soon.

Elvish Yadav's upscoming song

Elvish Yadav took to his official social media platforms yesterday, and uploaded a photo of the singer posing with social media fitness influencer Ankit Bayanpuria. The two are seen wearing kurtas and posing with their back against each other. Mentioning the title of the song, he shared that the song will release on October 8th. Directed by Agam Mann and Zeem Mann, the song will be sung by Elvish. In the caption, he wrote, "Shuru Kare Haryanvi Swag? Get Ready for some Desi Dhamaka with “Chore Haryane Aale” Full song out on 8th October at 11am exclusively on @playdmfharyanvi YouTube Channel." He also uploaded the post on Twitter and wrote, "Lo ji, surprise."

Take a look at ELvish Yadav's post here:

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the video, fans of Elvish expressed their excitement. More than, Elvish lending his voice, it is the collaboration with the socil media fitness influencer that garnered everyone's attntion. One user coomented, "Congratulations Brother For your Upcoming new MV." Another commented, "Dream collaboration. This is going to be a hurricane in Haryana industry. Bhai lath gaad diye." One of my favourite much awaited track. Best wishes "One fan wrote, "Record tutengen aaj saare." "It's a beautiful surprise that's bound to shatter records," expressed another netizen.

Check out some of the comments under Elvish Yadav's post here:

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav was recently seen in the music video, Hum Toh Deewane which also featured Urvshi Rautela. The music video was trending on social media for several weeks. Other than working on multiple projects, he is also actively vlogging and sharing every update of his personal and professional life on social media with his fans. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 was recently in the news for his row with the first runner-up Abhishek Malhan. The former accused ther latter of doing negative publicity against him.

