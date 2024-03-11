Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of physical assault and drug abuse.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has become a synonym for controversy. The YouTuber always manages to be in the headlines with his recurring controversies. Recently, a video of Yadav thrashing a fellow young YouTuber Sagar Thakur went viral and he landed himself in legal trouble.

Pinkvilla brings to you the top 6 major controversies that are associated with Elvish Yadav.

1. Elvish Yadav and Maxtern controversy

For a couple of days, the battle between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern (Sagar Thakur) has been grabbing the eyeballs. The fiasco started with Yadav and Thakur's social media argument. The duo was supposed to meet and talk about the same. What happened next was quite shocking as Thakur took to social media mentioning that Elvish and his group of men physically assaulted him. Soon after, he released a video of Yadav barging into a shop where he was to meet Thakur, beating him profusely. He also threatened to kill him.

Furthermore, Elvish clarified his stance by stating that Thakur had been instigating him for months by commenting negatively on anything and everything he did. He shared that Thakur laid a trap for him and it was a preplanned move to call him and record him with hidden cameras and mics. However, the controversy ended with the duo reconciling. Elvish shared a picture with Sagar Thakur and wrote, "Ek Ghar Mai Bartan Hote Hai Bajege toa sahi. Bhaichara On Top"

Advertisement

Have a look at Elvish Yadav's picture with Sagar Thakur here-

2. Snake venom case

Last year, Elvish Yadav's name was involved in a rave party case wherein snakes and snake venom were detained. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was not only accused of being a part of the party but also supplying the snake venom. Police mentioned having a suspicion of the people involved in the party and raiding the same to find that snake venom was used as a form of intoxication.

While Elvish remained unavailable for some time, he recorded videos for his Instagram and mentioned that he has no links with such parties and is innocent in the snake venom case.

3. YouTube versus TikTok debate

Elvish Yadav had risen to fame by sharing his views on the TikTokers a few years back. He was among the few YouTubers to roast the content created by TikTokers and called them cringe. The debate resulted in the entire YouTube and TikTok community coming out in support of their platforms.

4. Elvish Yadav body-shamed Aashika Bhatia

In the pretext of roasting TikTokers, Elvish Yadav went a little overboard by commenting on Aashika Bhatia's weight. He body-shamed her and compared her to a huge truck. Aashika took it sportingly, however, later, she had disclosed how comments on her body affected her.

The duo met each other in Bigg Boss OTT 2 wherein they were brought together as wildcard contestants. While viewers anticipated a war of words between them, they became friends and were a part of the same group. After Elvish Yadav won the show, Bhatia was among the first few people to meet him.

5. Negative PR controversy

Soon after lifting the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's trophy, Elvish Yadav recorded videos addressing a person who was trying to malign his image. Yadav mentioned that the person has paid 25 lakh rupees to meme pages and elsewhere to do negative PR and carry on a smear campaign against him. A few times, he mentioned how he believed that the person in question was his brother. Fans were quick to guess that Yadav was referring to Abhishek Malhan, the popular YouTuber and first runner-up of the show that Yadav won.

Advertisement

Elvish and Abhishek seem to have shared cold vibes, but soon, they reconciled on the sets of Temptation Island India as they hosted a section together.

6. Elvish Yadav slapped a man in Jaipur

Elvish Yadav's video of slapping a man went viral on February 12, 2024. In the video, Elvish was seen walking into a restaurant in Jaipur and slapping a man. As the video went viral, Elvish released a statement justifying his action and giving a clarification. He mentioned how he was normally walking in the restaurant and obliging fans with pictures when that man passed a personal comment on him. He mentioned how the person took a dig at him resulting in him taking the matter into his own hands. He also added that he didn't regret his actions.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur resolve differences; says, ‘Bhaichara on top’