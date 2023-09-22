Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav welcomes new sports car worth approx 1.30 crore

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been grabbing the spotlight right from its premiere, featuring a diverse cast of celebrities spanning actors, singers, and social media content creators. However, one of the most noteworthy moments in the season was the entry of Elvish Yadav as a wildcard contestant, who ultimately emerged as the winner. Recently, Elvish delighted his fans by sharing a vlog on his YouTube channel, showcasing his excitement as he welcomed a new sports car into his life. His joy was palpable as he shared this special moment with his dedicated fanbase.

Elvish Yadav welcomes his new sports car:

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 victor, Elvish Yadav, created quite a stir when he shared an exciting vlog on his YouTube channel yesterday, chronicling the grand arrival of his new sports car, a Mercedes E53 AMG Cabriolet, valued at a whopping 1.30 Crore.

The vlog captured the distinct and enthusiastic delivery of the Mercedes E53 AMG Cabriolet, with Elvish and his friends marking the occasion with boundless energy and enthusiasm. The celebrations included cutting a celebratory cake and reveling in a spectacular fireworks display to welcome this sleek new addition to his collection.

Throughout the vlog, Elvish showcased some of the remarkable features of his brand-new car and couldn't hide his excitement as he took it for a spin. His family joined in the festivities, and later in the evening, he headed out for a celebratory dinner with friends. Elvish's stylish outfit included a white t-shirt paired with a green and white jacket, complemented by black jeans, adding a touch of flair to the entire occasion.

About Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav, a 25-year-old content creator, has made a significant mark in the digital realm with his YouTube channel and a strong presence on social media. Elvish entered the world of reality television as a wild card entrant on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Alongside him, Aashika Bhatia also entered the house as a wildcard contestant, although she was unfortunately eliminated shortly after her entry.

Elvish's journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house culminated in a remarkable victory, as he emerged as the winner of the latest season. Abhishek Malhan secured the position of the first runner-up, adding to the excitement and drama of the season.

