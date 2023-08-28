Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's buys new home; shares glimpse with fans

Elvish Yadav, the prominent YouTuber basking in the prime of his career. Yadav clinched victory in Bigg Boss OTT 2. From the day he entered the show, he regaled with his genuine nature. The show achieved a historic feat as Elvish Yadav, who entered as a wild card contestant, emerged as the winner of the season. In a recent vlog, Yadav offers a sneak peek into his new home.

Elvish Yadav’s new home tour; Take a look

After securing triumph in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Elvish Yadav continued to engage openly with his fans. He consistently shares various aspects of his life through his social media platforms. Recently, a mere few hours ago, Yadav uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel. In this vlog, he provided a sneak peek into his new residence.

While visiting his new home Yadav said, “Toh finally Bigg Boss ke baad mai pheli baari apne naye ghar pe aaya hu. (So finally, after Bigg Boss, I have come to my new home for the first time.)”

Since Elvish's new home is still undergoing construction and has not been fully completed yet, he offered a small glimpse of the residence in its current state.

About Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav, a 25-year-old content creator, has garnered substantial popularity through his YouTube channel and social media presence. Commencing his YouTube journey in 2016, he swiftly gained prominence. Operating under two channels, namely Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav, he follows distinct content formats. The former channel is dedicated to daily video uploads, while the latter showcases his short film creations. Notably, his online presence is impressive, boasting over 16.1 million followers on Instagram and a subscriber count exceeding 7.3 million on YouTube.

Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 journey

The YouTuber embarked on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card entrant, injecting fresh energy into the house. Alongside him, Aashika Bhatia also entered the house as a wildcard but unfortunately got eliminated shortly after. His presence brought a dynamic shift to the dynamics inside the house, swiftly propelling him to become one of the most cherished participants. As the season progressed, the top 5 contestants who advanced to the grand finale included Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav.

The climax of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 unfolded on the 14th of August. In a thrilling outcome, Elvish Yadav clinched the prestigious title of the season's winner. Meanwhile, fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, secured the noteworthy position of the first runner-up.

