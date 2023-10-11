Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s London hotel address leak; Fans are showing up unannounced

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 concluded in August but continues to be a hot topic, with contestants basking in their post-show success. The season made history by crowning Elvish Yadav as the winner, marking the first time a wild card contestant achieved this feat in the reality show. Yadav's fame grew during his time on the show due to his quick wit, clever one-liners, and rapid comebacks. Presently, Yadav is enjoying the picturesque streets of London. However, his trip has taken an unexpected turn as fans are showing up unannounced at his place of residence. This sudden intrusion into his privacy has come as a shock.

Elvish Yadav’s London staying address leak:

Elvish Yadav maintains an active presence on his social media platforms, where he regularly shares his daily activities with his fans. His current trip to London is no exception, as he continues to provide glimpses of his experiences in the city. However, an unfortunate incident occurred recently. In a recent vlog, Elvish expressed his disapproval and concern because someone had leaked his hotel information. This breach of privacy has led to fans showing up at his residing hotel unannounced.

Yadav expressed his concerns about the situation, saying, “I don't understand one thing. My location has been leaked here. I mean, it's okay that I'm in central London, a pretty big central London area. But the thing is, no one knows which hotel I'm staying at, and people are even trying to get into the hotel. Not good, man. They know the room number as well and are knocking on the door, which doesn't feel right to me. It used to happen in India, but it doesn't feel right here. So, I don't know who's leaking my information.”

Elvish Yadav’s work front:

Elvish Yadav is a famous YouTuber and content creator. His victory in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, marked a significant achievement in his career. Following his success on the show, he ventured into the music industry by releasing his debut music album, Hum Toh Deewane, featuring the talented and charming actress Urvashi Rautela.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday, Ronit Roy: 5 roles Adaalat actor mastered to perfection