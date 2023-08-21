Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's mega meet-up amasses over 3 lakh crazy fans; Haryana CM also joins

Elvish Yadav broke the record when he lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2 a few weeks back. He became the first wild-card entrant to win the coveted title. The YouTuber stirred up things inside the house with his entry and has captivated the audience since day 1. Now, it seems he will go on to break all records. Just after he became India’s no. 1 to have the maximum number of viewers live, his grand meetup witnessed crazy footfall, recording more than 3 lakh fans turning up.

Elvish Yadav’s grand meet-up

On August 20, Elvish Yadav organized his first fan meet-up after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house at Tau Devilal Stadium. Reportedly, more than 3 lakh fans attended the meet-up and cheered for their favorite YouTuber. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also at the meet-up to address the crowd and congratulate Elvish. There’s also a video on the official social media handle of the Chief Minister’s page which shows the crazy turnover at the event and the CM addressing them with Elvish standing next to him.

Take a look at a few clips from Elvish Yadav’s meet-up here:

Twitter and other social media platforms are abuzz with videos from the crazy meet-ups. Elvish's fans, who call themselves Elvish's army made the YouTuber trending everywhere. Some wrote on Twitter, "Elvish bhai ka meet-up ka systum hannggg."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Before the meet-up, Elvish took to social media to announce the venue and other details. Then he posted a photo writing, "Systumm hang hona chahiye aaj." Another video uploaded minutes before the meetup shows the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner informing his fans that he reached the venue and is waiting for his fans. He also urged everyone waiting outside to come in as soon as possible.

Elvish Yadav's record-breaking live

Two days back, the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner hosted his first Instagram live after lifting the trophy. His Instagram Live received so much traffic that the live crashed. He later shared his live video with his fans on Instagram and shared, "Humara 595k, 5 lakh 95 thousand close to 600k humne record tod diya. (Our 595k, 5 lakh 95 thousand, close to 600k – we have broken the record)." For the unversed, earlier, Bigg Boss 16 winner Rapper MC Stan had the highest number of live with 5.41 lakh users.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Nikki Tamboli: Low-waist cuts to backless blouses; 5 jaw-dropping photos