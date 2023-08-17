Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's magnetic entry at airport is charismatic; WATCH

The famous Youtuber Elvish Yadav is currently on Cloud Nine after his victory in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The handsome hunk who originally entered as a wild card contestant managed to steal all the limelight. Yadav got a lot of praise for conducting himself well, for his sense of humor and for smart clever play. Post his victory Elvish Yadav is enjoying a good time and today morning he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport.

Elvish Yadav spotted at the Mumbai Airport

We finally got a glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner this morning Elvish Yadav. He was spotted at the Mumbai Airport with his die-hard fans around him wanting to click pictures with him. The 25-year-old looked absolutely dashing in a black t-shirt and navy blue pants. He was also seen wearing cool shades with a silver chain around his neck. The Youtuber also had a glow on his face and confidence in his body language as he greeted the paps and fans with a smile who were just waiting for his one glimpse.

Take a look at a video of him at the airport

For the unversed, it has happened for the first time in 17 years of the history of Bigg Boss that a wild card contestant has taken the trophy on the show. We have seen in the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 how Elvish Yadav was often told by his friend and co-contestant Abhishek Malhan who became the runner-up that a wild card’s journey is not impressive and does not deserve to win the show. However, Yadav did the unthinkable and proved this wild card myth wrong as he walked away with the trophy and whooping cash prize of 25 lakhs.

The handsome hunk dedicated his victory to his fans who supported and voted for him as the winner. The 25-year-old even described his victory as an unreal experience and in the beginning, he did not really expect to win. However as the game reached the end, he realised that only he can win the show. He even spoke up about his friendship with Abhishek Malhan. Recently, popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt too praised him during a fan interaction on her social media account.

More about Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is a popular Youtuber and social media influencer. He is known for his one-liners, especially Systumm Hai which became viral on social media. He has over 13.3 million subscribers on YouTube and over 15.1 million followers on Instagram.

