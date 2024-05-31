Abhishek Malhan, fondly known as the Fukra Insaan, garnered immense popularity with his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was one of the most loved and promising contestants on the show. He secured the position of first runner-up in the controversial reality show. His dynamics with many contestants garnered attention and the young YouTuber recently reunited with another female contestant from the show. Read below to know more.

Abhishek Malhan's 'unplanned meeting' with Akanksha Puri

Two of the female contestants that Abhishek Malhan is most associated with are Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar. However, Malhan reunited with yet another female contestant Akanksha Puri, and the duo enjoyed their unplanned meeting.

Puri recorded a video and posted it on social media wherein the duo mentioned their unplanned meet-up at Hyderabad airport as they traveled to different cities. They also indulged in fun banter as they called each other quite busy.

Take a look at Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri's video here:

Abhishek Malhan in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan gave a memorable impression with his daring personality and opinions on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was one of the few contestants who didn't shy away from expressing his emotions even in front of Bollywood's popular actress Pooja Bhatt.

His friendship with Manisha Rani garnered immense love while his chemistry with Jiya Shankar was also quite appreciated. While Malhan couldn't lift the winner's trophy, he did win viewers' hearts.

Akanksha Puri in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Akanksha Puri's stay in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was quite short-lived as compared to what was expected out of her. However, she did make her presence felt in the little time that she had in the controversial house. She made headlines with her lip-kiss with co-contestant Jad Hadid during a task.



