Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan falls sick, his brother Nischay expresses concern over YouTuber’s heavy workload

Abhishek Malhan, better known as Fukra Insaan has left a significant impact on the hearts of audiences with his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The social media sensation stepped inside the controversial house armed with a huge fan following which worked in his favor as he ended up becoming first runner up of the show. Just like him, other family members of Abhishek Malhan also enjoy a massive following on YouTube. Recently, Abhishek’s mother Dimple Malhan shared a vlog through which the audience got to know about the influencer’s deteriorating health condition owing to a heavy workload.t

Abhishek Malhan down with stomach infection

The video titled Mumbai mein ghar le rahe hain begins with Abhishek Malhan saying that he has woken up in his home after ages. He goes to his mom who is busy in the kitchen making scrumptious food for her son. She is heard complaining how the YouTuber has been facing health issues lately due to his workload and back-to-back traveling. Dimple Malhan is also seen asking her YouTuber son to take medicine for his stomach infection.

Abhishek then moves forward with his camera and goes to his dad who is seen resting on the bed and telling his son about how he got a jerk in his neck while exercising in the park.

A look at some of the glimpses from Dimple Malhan’s vlog:

As the frame changes, Abhishek Malhan comes across his brother Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan. They exchange a hearty conversation. Later, viewers witness the doting mother interacting with both her sons, Abhishek and Nischay. The trio is seen planning to buy a house in Mumbai to avoid the hassle of constant commuting.They go to their father to seek his approval for buying a house in Mumbai, but he refuses.

In the last leg of the vlog, audiences see Nischay shooting scenes at his house at around 3 am. He goes to Abhishek’s room and tries to wake him up along with his mom as the former has a flight to catch to go to Mumbai. However, Abhishek refuses to get out of the bed because of his sickness. The vlog ends here.

About Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is a famous content creator and influencer. His popularity rocketed after he appeared on Salman Khan -hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. On the show, Abhishek displayed an interesting and engaging gameplan. His chemistry with co-contestant Jiya Shankar earned them AbhiYa fanbase. After coming out of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the social media star collaborated with Jiya for his debut music album titled Judaiyaan. The song received positive response from the viewers.

