Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan gets into cute banter with little fan at India vs Pakistan match; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan was recently in Sri Lanka to watch the India Vs Pakistan match. He also had a few interviews scheduled there for which he was invited. He went straight from Mumbai and returned yesterday to Delhi. The YouTuber garnered immense popularity after his stint in Salman Khan’s show where he ended up as the first runner-up. Now, his mother, who vlogs daily in her recent vlog shared a video of an incident that caught the attention of the netizens when Abhishek was in Sri Lanka.

Abhishek Malhan gets into cute banter with Pakistani fan

Abhishek Malhan’s mother Dimple Malhan uploaded a vlog where Abhishek is seen at the stadium enjoying the India Vs Pakistan match. While Abhishek is at the stadium, a little boy who is a Pakistani fan comes and tells Abhishek, “Ande jaysa fan diya aapke team ne. (Your team has got egg-like fans)” Abhishek pulls his cheeks and says, “Ande jaysa fan diye hain? Koi nahi, tumko pata hai na humlog hi jeetenge? (We have got egg-like fans? No worries, you know that we will win the match?)” To this, the boy disagrees and says that Pakistan will win. What follows is a cute banter as Abhishek screams, “India” and the boy responds with a loud cheer for “Pakistan”. Then Abhishek says, “Abhi pata chal jayega bete, Kohli ne fet diya na, aab Bumrah fetega. (You will soon find out boy. Kohli worked his magic and now Bumrah will show)” The boy shows his support for Babar Azam. Then the two make a deal as the YouTuber says, “Sharth laga? (Deal?)” The boy agrees and says that Babar Azam will hit more than ten balls. Abhishek playfully asks him that if he loses he has to go to India with him. The boy replies promptly, “Nahi. (No).”

Check out a moment between the boy and Abhishek here:

For the unversed, on the 10th September match for Asia Cup 2023, India won by 228 runs against Pakistan. The match was held at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Besides Abhishek Malhan, other popular social media influencers were also present at the match.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget embraces effortless chic look in strapless denim dress