Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan gives glimpses of spacious kitchen, hall, prayer space of new house: PICS

Bigg Boss OTT 2's first runner-up Abhishek Malhan gives a tour of his new house to his fans and followers.

Abhishek Malhan
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog (image credits- Dimple Malhan, YouTube)

In Abhishek Malhan's previous vlogs, he mentioned that his family is soon going to shift to someplace else in a bigger space and locality. Ever since he mentioned it, his fans were eagerly waiting for him to give a tour of his new home. The wishes of his fans have come true. Today, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up finally showed glimpses of his house. While interacting with the viewers Abhishek's mother gave a complete tour to the viewers of their nwe house.

Abhishek Malhan's mother Dimple took viewers on a house tour

The vlog started with the entire family leaving for the airport. Abhishek Malhan and his brother left for the airport whereas his parents went to the construction site and gave us a tour of their new house. 

Glimpses of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame's new house:

Their living room and Rooftop

The ceiling looks absolutely amazing with lights. A spacious living room is located on the ground floor of this villa which has direct access to the pool located in the backyard. 

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog

The cabinets and breakfast slabs are being put in but are almost complete.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog

Bedroom

The bedroom is complete with AC installed and the bed frame ready. Also, a closet space has also been installed.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog

The Ganesh idol is been carved inside the wall, and slabs have been put for incense and other puja (prayer) -related necessities.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog

Grills have been put in the garden area with a small roof on top for spending some peaceful time.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog

The sink and shower have been installed. During the vlog, Abhishek's mother said that it "needs more work and will be ready soon."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan offers lavish house tour to fans in new vlog

Apart from this the house also has two rooms on the top with a balcony. the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame's mother mentioned that both the boys would be fighting for the rooms. They are shifting on October 15.

Abhishek Malhan's work post-Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan has many things lined up. He recently collaborated with Jiya Shankar for their music video, Judaiyaan. The music video has more than a million views. He is now headed to other projects that he has kept quiet till things officiate. 

Credits: Dimple Malhan Vlogs You Tube

