Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan gives tour of plush under-construction bungalow ft gym area, inbuilt theater

Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan has been the center of attention ever since he participated in the controversial reality show. In his personal life, Abhishek is currently enjoying the perks of success as the talented YouTuber is a proud owner of high-end, swanky cars and other luxurious items.

Adding another feather to his cap, Abhishek Malhan will soon move to his lavish bungalow with his family, purchased with his and his family's hard-earned money.

Abhishek Malhan gives a tour of his new bungalow:

In Dimple Malhan's recent vlog, Abhishek Malhan gives fans a complete tour of his 2-story luxurious bungalow, which is under construction. Abhishek, who is currently riding high on success, couldn't visit his house with his family due to his busy schedule. Finally, after paying a visit to his new abode, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner couldn't resist his excitement and offered fans a sneak peek of his opulent home.

Abhishek Malhan's new luxurious home is truly a dream come true. His house boasts a gym area, a swimming pool, an inbuilt theater, two game rooms, two guest rooms, and a lot more, which will surely drop your jaws. A notable feature of his lavish abode is that all rooms in his house have a separate balcony, ensuring ample ventilation throughout the house. Scroll down as we give a tour of his stunning new abode!

Take a look at PICS of Abhishek Malhan's new bungalow:

Living room:

Abhishek Malhan's new abode has a spacious white and golden-themed living area. The amazing white and off-white wall texture and magnificently designed ceiling add to the attractiveness of the room. The golden lights surrounding the ceiling play an essential role in enhancing the room's look. Also, a small stage-like structure is designed in the living area attached to a wall. Beside this stage will be a semi-circle sofa set, which will be put in place soon.

Pool area:

The swimming pool or chilling area is amazingly designed in the backyard of this luxurious bungalow. This part of his house is thoughtfully created with a seating area and a counter attached to the wall. This area will let the Malhan family enjoy every comfort and spend quality at their home itself.

Kitchen:

Abhishek offered his fans a sneak peek into his kitchen area, which features a golden, white, and grey theme. It is beautifully designed with several cabinets on the kitchen's right side and a center platform. This open kitchen not only adds a touch of royalty but also brings a modern flair to Abhishek's expansive home.

Abhishek's parent's room:

Abhishek offered a quick glimpse of his parent's room, which has a serene white theme and is adorned with exquisite ceiling and wall designs. The beautiful aesthetic white lights on the wall and ceiling enhance the overall look of the abode. This room is located on the ground floor of his house and boasts a balcony and a spacious walk-in wardrobe.

First Bedroom:

The first-floor bedroom consists of a magnificent square ceiling. What truly stands out here is the stunning interplay of golden and bronze textured lighting on the ceiling. As the room boasts an all-black theme, the ceiling compliments the room's overall look. The ambiance of this spacious bedroom is nothing but impressive. The first-floor bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe and an elegantly designed washroom with a bathtub.

First gaming room:

Abhishek then gives fans a tour of a spacious gaming room, which can be his gaming room or his brother Nischay Malhan's gaming room. This gaming room is based on black and white walls and has a balcony attached to it.

Guest room:

Abhishek also showed his fans a glimpse of his under-construction guest room, which again has a walking wardrobe for the guests to adjust to this spacious abode comfortably.

Second gaming room:

Situated on the second floor, the second gaming room followed an all-black theme. Abhishek informed fans that the section in the gaming room would have colorful lights. He mentioned that the room and colorful lights would enhance the look and feel of this gaming room.

Second bedroom:

The second room also has an all-black theme. Abhishek provided a thorough explanation of a rotational square partition in the room. He mentioned that this partition will be used to put the TV and can be rotated on both sides. This room also has an attached balcony.

Gym area:

Next, Abhishek gave a sneak peek into the gym area built in the house. This gym room has an all-white theme and features mirrors on the walls, enhancing the room's aesthetic.

Theater:

Then, the YouTuber showed his house's most awaited and breathtaking segment, a spacious inbuilt theater. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up shared with his fans that while the recliners and the wide screen are yet to be installed, the interior of the theater is already complete.

Isn't Abhishek Malhan's new abode stunning? In the same vlog, the YouTuber informed his fans that he would soon shift to his new house as soon as the interior work gets finished.

Workwise, Abhishek has been doing back-to-back music videos. He will soon star in a new song along with his BFF and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame, Manisha Rani.

