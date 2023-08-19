Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan meets brother Nischay; says 'Maine itna celebrity force aaj tak nahi dekha'

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan is currently hogging all the headlines. Although the popular YouTuber could not win the show, he won many hearts with his dynamic presence and a sense of smart gameplay. During the finale, he had to be urgently hospitalised owing to some health concerns. Now Abhishek has finally returned home after 70 days. He met his brother Nishchay Malhan and was amazed by the warm welcome that he received as a celebrity.

Abhishek Malhan gets a lovely welcome from brother Nischay Malhan.

In a recent YouTube vlog shared by Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan’s mother Dimple Malhan, we see the former getting emotional as he received a warm welcome from brother Nishchay Malhan and says, “Maine itna celebrity force aaj tak nahi dekha“ (I have never seen such a celebrity force). In the video, we see that as soon as Abhishek enters the gate at the airport, his younger brother Nishchay goes on to tightly hug him. The Triggered Insaan encourages everyone by saying, Bade insaan ke liye Badi Ghaadi (A big car for a big personality)

Take a look at the post shared by Nischay

Later, we see the Fukraa Insaan walking into his house while people around him start singing the song Bhag Bhag Aaya Sher Sher to which he responds by telling how he was dedicated this song inside the Bigg Boss house. Later the Bigg Boss OTT runner-up starts praising his brother calling him the real Sher who responds by saying, “Zyada hi tareef nahi kar raha (Arent you complimenting me too much).” Malhan even expresses his happiness and describes how the Triggered Insaan has been trending and become a star outside with his YouTube videos.

Abhishek Malhan’s journey in the Bigg Boss house has been quite impressive. In the show, he went on to share strong friendships with fellow YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani. He even thanked his fans for supporting him in his journey despite winning the show. Recently both Jiya and Manisha met him at the hospital proving their strong friendship.

More about him

Abhishek Malhan is a popular YouTuber and social media sensation. He currently has over 7.93 million subscribers on his channel. According to reports, Malhan is also expected to participate in Bigg Boss 17.

