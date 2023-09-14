Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani, and Akanksha Puri reunite to have fun night out

Bigg Boss OTT 2 gave us a lot of memorable moments and bondings. This season was a rollercoaster with arguments and fights, rumored love interests blooming, and then Elvish Yadav making history by being the first wild card contestant to lift the winning trophy. Now, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are making sure they continue making headlines with their life updates. Most recently, Abhishek Malhan met his co-contestants Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri for a fun night out.

Abhishek Malhan reunites with Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri

Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri had a short stint inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as they were eliminated earlier. On the grand finale, they rooted for Abhishek Malhan to lift the trophy. However, he ended up as the first runner-up with Elvish lifting the winning trophy. Yesterday, the three reunited for a fun night out and dropped a series of pictures on social media. The three met to party the night away. Palak uploaded a picture where the three of them posed together and wrote, “My forever favorites.” She also uploaded a video of her and Akanksha traveling inside the car with Abhishek seated in the front seat. The three had a good time and in one video, Akanksha is heard sharing they are all covered in sweat because they danced too much. She also wrote, “After dancing for 2 hours. Palak Purswani, Abhishek Malhan, we definitely need to do this more often.”

This morning, Abhishek Malhan also uploaded a series of photos with the girls on his official social media handle and wrote, "Cameraman~JALDI FOCUS KARO" While Abhishek kept his look casual with a black jacket and joggers, Palak got all decked up in a pink fitted dress. Akanksha wore a green satin full-sleeved dress with black pumps.

Fans were delighted to see the three hanging out together. One sure commented, "Cute pics. I am glad you're meeting the people who genuinely support you. These 2 supported you outside the house everytime. @palak.purswani @akanksha8000 Thank you girls." Palak also commented and wrote, "Bantuuu", while Akanksha wrote, "Super Duper Adorable. Love love love."

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Palak Purswani suffered from dengue. She uploaded a photo and wrote that this was the first time she was stepping out after being down with dengue fever.

