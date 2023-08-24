Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan reacts to his fight with Bebika Dhurve; says 'She wanted to be the villain'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, has been audiences' favourite contestant in the show. His journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2 became a topic of discussion due to his unfiltered opinions and neutral perspectives. Abhishek Malhan secured the position of the first runner-up, while Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the season. During the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan fell ill and was diagnosed with dengue. He spent over two days in the hospital post the finale. After being discharged, Abhishek returned to his home in Delhi.

Abhishek Malhan reacts to his fight with Bebika Dhurve:

Now, Abhishek Malhan has resumed creating vlogs for his YouTube channel, Fukra Insaan Live. In his latest vlog, Abhishek reacts to his past altercations with Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Pooja Bhatt while being confined in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Abhishek watched the heated argument that happened with Bebika while she was locked in jail in Bigg Boss' house. Reacting to this, Abhishek shared, "If I speak genuinely, Bebika was in character in Bigg Boss house. She wanted to be the villain of the house. She always said that she wanted to be the villain of the house. Obviously, she was the villain of the house. However, after coming out of the show, she is a very nice girl but inside Bigg Boss house she played her villain arc."

Take a look at the post here-

He also praised Akanksha Puri and Aaliya Siddiqui for praising him during his fight, and also for supporting him at the grand finale of the show. However, he shared that he did not like the way he fought inside Bigg Boss' house. Abhishek further added that he is not short-tempered however while being locked inside Bigg Boss house there were situations due to which his aggressive reaction occurred. Abhishek said, "It's not easy in Bigg Boss house. It's torture."

Speaking about his arguments with Avinash Sachdev, Abhishek revealed that they had many arguments inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. However, the YouTuber mentioned that they have cordial respect for each other, and he even met Avinash after the show. Abhishek also mentioned that Avinash spoke a lot behind people's backs inside Bigg Boss' house. Towards the end of his vlog, Abhishek Malhan shared that in Bigg Boss house sometimes only fights can solve a few topics.

