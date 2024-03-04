Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukraa Insaan, became a household name owing to his stint in the Salman Khan-les controversial show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. The social media sensation gained immense love and attention because of his strong personality on the show. Post his stint in the show, Abhishek made several eyeball-grabbing videos on the show mocking the makers and a few contestants too.

Abhishek Malhan expresses wish to do Bigg Boss 18:

Now, the social media star has expressed his wish to participate in Bigg Boss again. Yes, Abhishek Malhan is willing to do Bigg Boss Season 18 but has a demand from Salman Khan. Hopping on the viral trend where celebs comment on the videos, he shared a clip on his Instagram handle.

In the video, Abhishek Malhan is seen popping champagne. Sharing this video, he said, "if Salman Khan comments on this reel I'll go to Bigg Boss 18."

Watch Abhishek Malhan's video here-

Well, this is not the first time when he spoke about entering Bigg Boss 18. Abhishek recently took a dig at Abhishek Kumar as the latter emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. Tweeting about it, Fukra Insaan humorously remarked that anyone named 'Abhishek' couldn't win against Salman Khan. He even suggested the idea of entering Bigg Boss 18 using the name 'Ayushman.'

Advertisement

The tweet read, "Salman bhai ke samne ABHISHEK naam ka banda kabhi nahi jeet sakta, BB 18 mein Ayushman naam leke enter karte hain."

About Abhishek Malhan:

Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2. During his stint, he formed a close bond with Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar. The social media star impressed everyone on the show with his unfiltered and opinionated personality. After his stint, he starred in several music videos like Judaiyaan, Noori, Ek Mulaqaat, and so on.

Abhishek also appeared on Temptation Island India as a guest contestant along with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. The dating reality show was hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy.

For those who don't know, the social media star underwent Lasik eye surgery last month. Abhishek's mother, Dimple Malhan, who is also a popular YouTuber informed fans about Abhishek's surgery. His surgery was aimed at removing his glasses.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui takes sly dig at Abhishek Malhan for THIS reason; here's his sarcastic comment