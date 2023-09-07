Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan shares thoughts on Manisha Rani-Tony Kakkar's collaboration-WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan is enjoying a fun time post-the show. He is seen chilling with his family on his mother’s YouTube vlogs. The handsome hunk is gearing up for the release of his romantic music video with Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant and close friend Jiya Shankar titled Judaaiyaan. Today he got spotted at the airport where he ended up chit-chatting with a paparazzi. Furthermore, he also addressed about Manisha Rani-Tony Kakkar's song, Jaamna Paar.

Abhishek Malhan’s reaction to Manisha Rani’s song

Abhishek Malhan was spotted at the Mumbai airport this evening and the paps immediately stopped him to click some good pictures . We all are aware of the Fukra Insaan’s jolly and carefree nature which could not stop him from happily interacting with the paps. The Bigg Boss OTT season 2 runner-up joyfully waved to the paps and even had a fun chat with them at the airport. They asked his opinion on co-contestant and friend Manisha’s Rani music video with Tony Kakkar titled Jamna Paar to which he reacted, "Trending hai, sab khabar rakhta hun (I keep a tab on everything that is trending)."

Watch the video here

Malhan was seen all smiling as the paps continued talking to him and later he took an exit. The YouTube sensation kept his fashion game on point as he looked cool in a blue and yellow breezy shirt and a black pants with a silver chain around his neck. Recently, the 26-year-old Youtuber paid a visit to a car showroom with his friend. He got to see two swanky cars, a Mustang and a Porsche Panamera but he could not find the car he actually desired to buy at the moment.

However, he decided to take a test drive of the Porsche Panamera and shared that his favorite car is not available in the showroom yet but will be there soon. The Fukra insaan asked his fans to guess the name of the car as he enjoyed the test driver expressing his good thoughts on the car. As soon as he returned home, he shared with his family about buying a new car for them but he chose to kept the model name secret leaving his family members curios.

More about Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan rose to fame with his quirky roast videos on his YouTube channel. He participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and became the first runner-up. He has shot for his music video with Jiya Shankar Judaiyaan which will be released tomorrow.

