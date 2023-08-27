Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan slams show's makers, says 'They decided to make me the villain of the house'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, was among the audiences' favorite contestants in the show. His journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2 became a topic of discussion due to his unfiltered opinions and perspectives. Now after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan is back to creating vlogs. In his recent vlogs, Abhishek expressed how the Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers portrayed him negatively in the last week's episodes. In his new vlog, Abhishek decided to answer fans' questions about Bigg Boss OTT 2 that he received on Twitter.

Abhishek Malhan slams show's makers:

In the Q&A session, one fan asked Abhishek Malhan, "Did you also feel that in the last weekend ka vaar the makers had made excessive preparations to break you because they showed selected videos of you in front of housemates which never happened before in any season?" Abhishek responded to the question, stating, "I have never spoken about it, but I want to say this: yes, I felt this. I have always said that if calling myself deserving is wrong, then it's wrong." Abhishek further elaborated by providing an example and said, "If you're a shopkeeper and you want to sell a phone, then you will say that this phone is the best. If you're not confident about your product, then how will you sell it? Same with me."

Abhishek continued, "At that time, I was asked why I consider myself the winner of the show. Then I answered. I thought I carried this show completely from day 1. I feel I am deserving because I have run the house. There were many situations when the inmates were not able to do so. For example, Bebika (Bebika Dhurve) had a problem with cooking, but she did it when I asked her to. So there were many instances when I made decisions from my end. Thus, I was taking all the responsibility. If someone was demotivated, I motivated them. I had said this many times that I wanted this season to be the biggest season. If I have given my best to the show and the show gives me the trophy, then I will feel that I have given my best. Otherwise, there must be a reason that people didn't like me. This was my opinion, which was stretched so much."

Take a look at the post here-

Abhishek added, "My words were picked, and a conspiracy was made to put me down. My first week didn't go well, but after that, I did my best on the show. So they thought, 'What should we do to break him?' To break me, they edited scenes and created a movie that made me look like a villain. But I bow down in front of you guys for showering love on me. It was your love because of which I never looked negative. Because the makers had decided in the last week that Abhishek would be the villain of the house. But I thank you guys for supporting and showing love."

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner of the Salman Khan-led show whereas Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy.

