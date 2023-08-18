Bigg Boss OTT 2's Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid kiss again after viral lip-lock; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri made headlines after their lip-lock moment in the house. They exchanged a kiss on national television during their stint as part of a task given by their fellow contestants. However, both Jad and Akanksha received severe backlash for the same. Following the grand finale of the show, the pair has once again grabbed headlines after their appearance at Palak Purswani's star-studded birthday bash.

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kiss again:

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri have once again made headlines outside the Bigg Boss house. Jad and Akanksha were spotted at Palak Purswani's birthday bash and attracted the attention of the paps as they arrived. Both arrived at the party separately but were seen together during a cake cutting session.

In a delightful moment of public interaction, Jad and Akanksha exchanged playful gestures on camera. Jad affectionately planted a kiss on Akanksha's cheek, eliciting a blush from her. In a reciprocating move, Akanksha leaned in and bestowed a kiss on Jad's cheek as well. The candid and light-hearted exchange between the two was captured by the photographers, and the resulting video swiftly gained viral status on Instagram.

During this playful banter, Palak Purswani was also spotted sharing a burst of laughter at their playful gesture with Jad and Akanksha. Palak Purswani was also seen sharing her birthday cake with the paparazzi.

Jad Hadid’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Jad Hadid gained immense popularity during his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. During his time as Bigg Boss, he entertained the viewers by performing different tasks. He was also famous due to some controversies. Jad got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just two weeks before the grand finale. The host of the show Salman Khan surprised the viewers by announcing a double elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar. And, unfortunately, due to fewer votes, Jad Hadid got eliminated along with Avinash Sachdev.

Work-wise, Hadid started working at the age of 11 in TV commercials. Jad made his way into modeling and is the highest-paid model and actor in the Middle East. He made his acting debut in 2011 with Out Loud.

