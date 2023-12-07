Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve reunite for Falaq Naazz’s birthday

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naazz celebrated her birthday this year with her close friends. Fellow Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev with whom the actress shares a great bond were present at the birthday celebration too. Falaq Naazz took to social media to share glimpses of her birthday celebrations with the netizens.

Falaq Naazz’s birthday celebration

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant’s birthday was on 2nd December and the glimpses of the celebration came late. Yesterday, Falaq Naazz dropped a series of photos on her official Instagram handle where she is seen celebrating with her friends. The actress wore a beautiful floral print co-ord set for the evening.

Check out photos from Falaq Naazz’s birthday celebrations here:

The photos are uploaded on social media with the caption, “This is where life is LIVED. These are the moments,the people,that make life worth living. These are the people who make life beautiful. These are my people. THIS IS MY TRIBE @kehekshan18 @avinashsachdev @manjarimukul @poojab1972 #bebika #birthday #2023”

Falaq Naazz’s mother was also part of the celebrations. The first picture shows Falaq Naazz posing with her mother, Kehekshan Faisi. The next picture shows the actress with Pooja Bhatt, who wore a black maxi dress.

The third picture is of the rumored love birds, Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev smiling at the camera. Avinash Sachdev looked dapper in a white shirt and blue denims, paired with white sneakers. The last picture is a happy group photo that shows Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt in the frame too.

Falaq Naazz, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, and Avinash Sachdev's bond

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants share a great bond and ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, they are often spotted hanging out together. Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve are best friends and the two are having a great time after coming out of the house.

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz were the lovebirds of the season and it seems the two have maintained a strong bond outside the house too. However, they have not talked about their relationship.

