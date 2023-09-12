Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt twin in black, spend ‘precious’ time together

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan was a crazy season. From its diverse list of contestants stirring up things inside the house with their arguments and controversies to entertaining the audience nonstop; it was a season worth watching. Although the show is over, the buzz surrounding its contestants has not died yet. Fans are curious to stay updated with what their contestants are up to. While this season gave us some memorable bondings, one of the most unexpected friendships is between Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. What surprised everyone is how they maintained the bond even after coming out of the house.

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve reunite

Bebika and Pooja's relationship was that of a cat and mouse inside the house. In fact, on the Grand Finale, Salman Khan joked that Bebika and Pooja ruled inside the house. One didn't listen to anyone and the other didn't let anyone speak against her. During the last few days, Pooja Bhatt got closer to Bebika and the other contestants. Fans of the two were surprised to see them continuing their friendship outside the house. A few days back, they went on a vacation and posed together for pictures. Now, yesterday, Bebika dropped a series of photos with Pooja. The two were seen twinning in black. Bebika uploaded a photo of the two sitting together and wrote, "Most precious time with my precious." The photo shows the two actresses smiling. Later today, Bebika made a video and uploaded the pictures on her social media handle.

Check out Bebika and Pooja Bhatt's photos here:

The two contestants met for dinner. They uploaded pictures of their fancy dessert. Uploading the video, Bebika wrote in the caption, "Every moment with you is super precious... We do not remember days, we remember moments..."

Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt's vacation

A few days back, the Bollywood actress uploaded a video where the two are seen enjoying their time under a waterfall. Both of them sported black monokini as they got drenched. Sharing this video with her fans and followers on Instagram, Pooja captioned it as, "Back to my reality!" Many celebrities liked the post.

