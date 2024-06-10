Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Bebika Dhurve reveals being obsessed with Sridevi’s eye makeup; took THIS tip from Deepika Padukone

Bebika Dhurve, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, continues to enjoy the limelight. The social media personality who became best friends with Pooja Bhatt after coming out of the house is known for wearing her heart on her sleeves. The actress is often talked about for her fashion and outfit choices. Recently, she sat with us to take us through her detailed party make-up routine.

During the make-up session, she shared some valuable tips and also revealed interesting insights, like picking up certain tricks from renowned celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Karishma Kapoor, and others.

Which eye make-up tip did Bebika Dhurve pick up from Deepika Padukone?

In the make-up video, the actress shared how much she loves to do her eyes. As she is blessed with big eyes, she makes extra effort to highlight her best features. While doing her eye make-up, she revealed that she has been obsessed with late actress Sridevi's eye make-up.

In Bebika Dhurve's words, "I have been really obsessed with the eye make-up of Sridevi ma’am. I grew up watching her in Chandni, Lamhe, and all those Hawa Hawaii songs that she has done. So, have seen that women like Sridevi ji, Rekha ji, Aishwarya Rai, and Bebika Dhurve, we all have big eyes. We have big, dreamy, pretty, eyes and I follow make-up tips from women who have big eyes."

Advertisement

Watch this video to take make-up tips from Bebika Dhurve:

Further, she also added that she loves to use a white eye pencil inside the eyes, despite make-up artists advising against doing so. She added, "Kehte hain ki aankh ke andar white kajal lagane se ankhein aur badi dikhti hain and make-up artists humein mana karte hain ki aankh mein white kajal maat lagao, aur bade dikhenge. But jitni bhi khoobsurat, dreamy eyes wale ladkiyan dikhi hain, including Deepika Padukone, they put white kajal. So, I do that as well."

(It's said that applying a white pencil inside the yes makes your eye appear bigger. Since I already have big eyes, the make-up artists ask me not to do so. But those who are blessed with beautiful dreamy eyes use white eye pencil, including Deepika Padukone.)"

Meanwhile, talking about Bebika's work in the industry, she rose to fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Post the reality show, Dhurve featured in a music video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Bebika Dhurve poses in a hot black monokini: 'I refuse to backdown'