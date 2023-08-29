Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar to collaborate for a music video? Find out

Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav are known for their stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Their journey on the show is quite notable: Elvish Yadav claimed victory as he lifted the trophy, while Abhishek Malhan secured the position of first runner-up, showcasing his strong performance throughout the season. Jiya Shankar, unfortunately, faced a mid-week elimination mere days before the highly anticipated grand finale, making her the last contestant to exit before the finale. Excitingly, the post-show scene has been buzzing with speculation surrounding that the trio will be seen together. Elvish Yadav threw some light on the gossip.

Elvish Yadav answers the speculation; Reda to know more:

Today, Elvish Yadav uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel. Elvish Yadav shared an exciting adventure as he and his friends embarked on a trip to Chandigarh. The purpose of the journey was not leisure but he traveled there for a music video shoot.

Upon entering the hotel room, Elvish Yadav addressed the ongoing rumors regarding a potential collaboration involving himself, Abhishek, and Jiya. He said, “Bhai hum aa rakhe hai gaane ki shoot pe or ek jo cheez chal rahi hai ki mera, Abhishek ka or Jiya ka gaana aa raha hai saath m, abhi tak no updates. (Hey guys, just wanted to talk about something that's been making rounds. We're here for a music video shoot, and there's this talk going around that a song featuring me, Abhishek, and Jiya is in the works. But honestly, up until now, there are no updates.)”

In an attempt to seek further clarity, one of Elvish's friends queried him about the collaboration. Elvish said, “Uska abhi koi update hi nahi hai. News kon de raha hai yeh vali, bhai aisi news mat do yaar. ("There's absolutely no update on that. I don't know who's spreading this news, man. Seriously, don't pay attention to such news.)”

He went on to urge his fans not to readily believe everything they come across on social media or hear from unofficial sources.

Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Abhishek Malhan's strong bond extended beyond their time in the Bigg Boss house, forming a meaningful connection both within the show's confines and in the outside world.

