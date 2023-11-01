Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav-Abhishek Malhan rekindle friendship after allegedly being at loggerheads

Temptation Island, the dating reality show, is all set to stream from November 3. The show has been grabbing the limelight as several popular names are associated with it. One of the celebs who is a part of the Karan Kundrra-hosted show is Elvish Yadav. Elvish was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where another popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan had also participated. After the show, Elvish and Abhishek finally reunited on Temptation Island sets.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan reunite on Temptation Island sets:

Just a few minutes ago, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan took the internet by storm as they shared their pictures on their social media handles. In these snaps, the two talented YouTubers look handsome in stylish outfits. Elvish sported a black hoodie and black bottoms whereas Abhishek donned an all black look and sported a denim jacket. In the caption of this snap, they captioned, "Bhaichara on TOP."

Take a look at their PICS here-

About Elvish and Abhishek's friendship:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan's friendship has seen its fair share of ups and downs. There were several times when their names made it to the headlines due to their cryptic tweets. It all started when Elvish revealed that someone was doing negative PR against him. Netizens speculated it was Abhishek Malhan and soon their cryptic tweets grabbed the attention of their fans and haters.

Through their tweets, fans often noticed that both often took an indirect jibe at each other and all was not well between them. However, now it seems like the two have buried the hatchet and rekindle friendship after allegedly being at loggerheads.

Jad Hadid meets Abhishek Malhan:

Apart from Elvish, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid is also a contestant on Temptation Island. A picture of Jad Hadid and Abhishek Malhan has been captured on the sets of the show as they meet each other. In this snap, Jad is excited and all smiles as he hugs Abhishek.

Take a look at the PICS here-

Speaking about Temptation Island, the dating reality show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra. Mouni Roy will be seen as the Queen of Hearts in the show. Temptation Island will premiere on JioCinema on November 3 at 8 pm.

