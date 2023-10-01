Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav drops cryptic note amid Abhishek Malhan controversy; 'Bhai me Bigg Boss me...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav continue to grab the attention of the viewers because of their ongoing controversy. In a recent vlog made by Elvish, he revealed that someone he considered his brother is trying to malign his name and doing negative PR against him. Since Elvish Yadav and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan already had fan wars, Elvish's fans were quick to assume that Elvish has been referring to Abhishek in his vlogs. Recently, Elvish made yet another angry video for the person who was maligning his image. Fans started to judge Elvish for threatening the person. Now, the young YouTuber took to Twitter (now X) and revealed that he hasn't changed since Bigg Boss OTT 2 days.

Elvish Yadav's tweet for fans

Elvish Yadav took to Twitter and addressed the fans who think he changed post winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 and thus has resorted to threatening others. Elvish shared one of the videos from the show wherein he is seen justifying threatening a contestant. He wrote: "For All Those Jinko Lagra Hai Mene kisi ko Dhamki Dedi Toh Me Change Hogya. Bhai Me Biggboss Me Bhi Aisa Hi Tha

Tha Toh Reality Show Hi." (For those who feel that I've changed if I gave threats to someone. Bro, I was the same in Bigg Boss. Which was also a reality show).

Have a look at his tweet

Abhishek and Elvish inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Abhishek Malhan entered the Bigg Boss OTT2 house as a main contestant and impressed the viewers with his charm, intelligence, and personality. He is a renowned name in the YouTube community and hence makers roped in yet another popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav as the wildcard contestant. While viewers felt Elvish and Abhishek would compete against each other, their bond grew stronger and they became best of friends. Their camaraderie with Manisha Rani was also loved by all. Towards the end of the show, there was a rift between the two, however, they sorted out their differences and wanted to remain friends even after the show.

