Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav questioned by Noida Police on Tuesday night over rave party case: Report

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the news for the past few days for his alleged involvement in the rave party case. According to the latest development, the Noida police brought in Elvish Yadav late Tuesday night for questioning. The social media star have earlier released a statement saying he is ready to co-operate with the police.

Elvish Yadav was brought in by Noida Police for questioning

According to the latest development, ANI reported that Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police on Tuesday night. Reportedly, he has been questioned for 3 hours late at night and the report suggests that the police might bring him in for another round of questioning.

DCP Noida Harish Chander issued a statement with the news agency. He stated, “YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case. Police have called him again.”

Check out ANI's tweet here

Elvish Yadav’s video statement

The day it was reported about Elvish Yadav’s alleged involvement in the rave party case, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner released a video statement. He claimed that he was innocent and that he was ready to cooperate with the authorities. The social media star further revealed that he will take full responsibility if the investigation reveal his involvement.

The next day, the YouTuber released a vlog claiming that Maneka Gandhi ruined his image and reputation. He will file a defamation case against the MP and the animal rights activist.

A video also went viral on the internet that showed Elvish Yadav with a snake around his neck. Later, he clarified that it was for a music video and urged the netizens to not believe everything they see on the internet.

For the unversed, the forest department officials, along with the police had reportedly conducted a raid at a rave party in Noida. They recovered nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom. Five people were arrested in connection with the case, and the accused revealed Elvish Yadav’s name during questioning. The investigation is currently underway.

