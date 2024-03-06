Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav takes Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui's wicket in ISPL cricket match

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav were recently spotted together at the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) match. Munawar supported the Khiladi XI team in a pink jersey, while Elvish wore a blue jersey as he supported Master’s 11.

Elvish Yadav takes Munawar Faruqui's wicket in ISPL match

Elvish Yadav bowled out Munawar Faruqui in an ISPL T10 match, but what caught everyone's attention was their friendly connection during the game. A video online shows Yadav bowling to Faruqui, and despite the competition, people were cheering for their friendship. Many pictures and videos of the two hanging out at ISPL 2024 are making fans happy.

The Bigg Boss 17 winner hit the first ball for a six, and then the YouTuber struggled with a couple of no-balls and wide deliveries. Eventually, he took Munawar's wicket and hugged him.

Meanwhile, a verified Bigg Boss account posted on X, "Just got to know about the #ISPLT10 match, and it's Bigg Boss vs Bigg Boss. Munawar Faruqui challenged Elvish Yadav to bowl with a target of 16 runs. The first ball he hit for a six. Then Elvish struggled with a couple of no-balls and wides. In the end, Elvish had the last laugh by not only taking Munawar's wicket but also winning the challenge-over as he defended the targeted score."

After winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui went live on Instagram. Thousands of fans joined the live session, prompting him to share a screenshot with the caption 'record.' Fans enthusiastically shared the screenshot, asserting that he had set a new record and even drew comparisons with Elvish Yadav's live session.

About ISPL 2024

The ISPL is a T10 cricket tournament with six teams owned by actors from the Hindi and South Indian industries. From March 6 to 15, at least 18 matches will take place at the Thane stadium. Each team will play against the others in a round-robin format. The top four teams will move on to the semi-finals.

The tournament aims to discover new talents and give them a chance to shine in front of a big audience, making their cricket dreams come true.

