Elvish Yadav and controversies go hand in hand. After his recent release from police custody after the arrest in the infamous snake venom case, the young YouTuber has found himself in yet another controversy. Yadav's friend Manisha Rani from Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently unfollowed him on social media and opened up on why she did the same. Almost a day after Rani's explanation, Elvish made a video sharing his side of the story.

Elvish Yadav on unfollowing Manisha Rani controversy

Elvish Yadav posted a YouTube video explaining his side of the story on unfollowing Manisha Rani and giving a counter to the points that Manisha Rani made in her video. Replying to the first allegation by Rani that Yadav is ashamed of putting her picture on a cover photo of a collaboration video, Yadav stated that he was the first one to approach Manisha and his team for a full-fledged song and if he was ashamed of being seen with her, he wouldn't have done the song with her along with other promotional reels.

Have a look at Elvish Yadav's family picture after his release from police custody:

Elvish Yadav on friendship with Manisha Rani

Elvish Yadav mentioned that Manisha Rani stated that friendship from her end is over with him. He questioned her for not making even one concern call when he was dealing with such a difficult time in his life following his arrest. He also pointed out the fact that Manisha spoke about self-respect and if it was so important for her, she should have removed the collaboration, instead of unfollowing him.

Elvish also revealed how Manisha's team was hounding him and his friend Kataria when they were dealing with police, courts, and other legal proceedings. He revealed that Rani's manager would call Kataria's brother at midnight with the concern to change the cover picture.

The entire controversy explained

Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav collaborated for a brand promotion. However, Elvish used his picture with Akshay Kumar as the cover photo making Rani uncomfortable. Rani mentioned that a post with Elvish and Akshay Kumar on her profile didn't look good and thus she requested Yadav and his team to remove that picture and use one with her instead. After repeated attempts, Yadav and his team didn't budge making Manisha furiously take the step of unfollowing Yadav on Instagram.

Elvish also added the reason behind using his picture with Kumar on the brand post. He stated that it would have gotten them more reach resulting in more money from the brand.

