Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav thanks fans for support as he talks about time in jail; says, ‘I’ll face this too’

Elvish Yadav, who has been grabbing headlines lately for his involvement in the snake venom case, is now back to work. In the recent vlog shared by the YouTuber, he is seen reflecting upon the difficult days spent in jail. He was taken into custody after being suspected of using snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted and was behind bars for six days.

Elvish Yadav calls his jail time a ‘very bad phase’

Elvish Yadav spoke about his time in prison and said that undoubtedly, the one week that went by was a very bad phase of his life. He stated, “What to talk about the time I was inside. Let’s start afresh on a positive note. All those who supported me at this time, didn’t support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work.”

Elvish showed his faith in the Indian judiciary and quoted, “Na hum kuch galat kehte hai, na kuch galat karte hai (Neither do I do nor speak anything wrong).”

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner asked his fans to not get disturbed with what happened to him in the past few days. He said, “I’ll face this too. I pray to God that nobody should face such problems the way I had to. But it’s ok, it’s part of life. I’ll tackle this too.”

About Elvish Yadav’s arrest

On March 17, Noida Police detained Elvish Yadav in a snake poisoning case. The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

While Yadav's lawyer applied for the bail before, the plea couldn't be heard due to the lawyers' strike. However, on March 22, the plea was heard and after six days of remand, the social media personality was granted bail. After the court hearing, the lawyer revealed that his arguments in the case were that Elvish was falsely accused and no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS act. The court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

