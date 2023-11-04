Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav to file defamation case against Maneka Gandhi in snake venom case

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTube sensation Elvish Yadav has been making headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. It all started on November 3 when Noida Police filed an FIR against Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida. A few hours later of this news, Elvish uploaded his video, denying all the allegations, and said that he'll cooperate with UP police, and would take responsibility if found guilty.

What Maneka Gandhi said about Elvish Yadav:

After the news of Elvish Yadav’s involvement in the case went viral, MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi issued a statement demanding Elvish Yadav’s arrest in the rave party bust case. She revealed that her NGO had kept an eye on Elvish Yadav for some time as he used venomous snakes in his videos. She also stated that some people can go to any extent for TRPs. After this, Elvish, in a tweet, mentioned how Maneka Gandhi should be apologetic for accusing him as he is not involved in it.

Elvish Yadav issues a statement:

On Saturday (November 4), the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel. In this vlog, he claimed that the allegations made by Maneka Gandhi had damaged his image, and she would have to face the consequences. In the video, Elvish said, "Mujh pe ilzaam laga diya, Maneka Gandhi ji ne mujhe saapon ke supplier ka head bana diya. Ek defamation case aayega bhai, aise nahi chhodne wala main. Halke mein toh chhodta hi nahi main. Ab main ho gaya hoon active inn cheezon mein. Pehle main sochta tha ki time waste nahi karte hai. But jab image kharab hoti hai na gandi tarike wali image kharab hui.

(I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji and she called me the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am active in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn't want to waste my time but now my image is being affected).

In the same vlog, Elvish explained how asked netizens to present his side of the story as well. He shared, "Those who are watching please don't judge me on this basis of this. Please wait. When the Police investigation starts I will share the main video as well. I will show you everything. I am saying this with a lot of confidence. A press statement will also be released that Elvish Yadav had zero involvement in this case. Please watch that and share that also."

Workwise, Elvish Yadav recently appeared on Bigg Boss 17 along with Manisha Rani to promote their new song.

