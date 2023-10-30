Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naazz posts video dedicated to Avinash Sachdev; latter has hilarious response

One of the bonds from Bigg Boss OTT 2 that gained immense importance is that of Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev. The duo entered the show and bonded well. They formed a group. While other members of the group had fallouts, the duo remained with each other. Falaq recently took to Instagram and shared a fun reel dedicating the same to Avinash, while the latter had a hilarious response.

In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Avinash expressed his liking for Falaq which made her blush. However, she stated that she doesn't want to commit and wants to remain friends. After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz were often seen together at events. The duo also went on a get-together trip with co-contestants Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Durve.

Falaq Naazz's special video for Bigg Boss OTT 2's Avinash Sachdev

In a comedy reel, Falaq Naazz is seen mouthing the dialogues and taking a fun dig at Avinash Sachdev. In the video, Falaq is seen stating the full form of GST as 'Galti Sirf Tumhari'. She posted the video and in the caption, tagged Avinash. She wrote, "Ye sirf tumhare liye @avinashsachdev"

Have a look at Falaq Naazz's video for Avinash Sachdev

Avinash Sachdev had a hilarious reaction to Falaq Naazz. He commented on the same video, and wrote, "Chalo maan liya 18% gst mera baaki 82% tumhara...aaho ji (I agree that 18% GST is mine but the rest 82% is yours)"

Complications in Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev's bond

In an interview, Falaq Naazz stated that she had a long relationship with someone from another religion. She mentioned they had to break up for the same reason thus she didn't want to rush into things with Avinash. Also, there were reports of Avinash Sachdev having an affair with Falaq Naazz's sister Shafaq Naaz years ago when they were working together for an episodic show.

Meanwhile, Avinash was in a relationship with Rubina Dilaik for a few years during his stint on Chhoti Bahu. However, the duo broke up after the show. Avinash then married Shalmalee Desai who was his co-star from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2. He dated actress Palak Purswani for a few years and the duo called it off around two years ago.

