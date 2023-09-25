Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naazz drops VIDEO of her getaway with Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss, known for its controversies and fights, is also known for its strong friendships and true relationships. The latest season of Bigg Boss was Bigg Boss OTT 2. While the season became the talk of the town for its jaw-dropping moments, audiences also saw some real bonds among contestants. Contestants like Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naazz became good friends while staying in the Bigg Boss house. They even maintained their friendship after the show ended and fans often see them spending time at parties, events or on vacations.

Falaq Naazz shares VIDEO of their vacation:

Recently, the group travelled to a getaway and has now treated fans with its glimpses. Just a few minutes ago, Falaq Naazz shared a video with her fans and followers on her social media handle. In this clip, Falaq, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev look elated as they enjoy their fun vacation and spend time with one another. From enjoying the waterfall and dancing to posing for pictures and spending time in the pool, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 group undoubtedly had a fun time on their vacation. Sharing this video, Falaq wrote, "Cheers to this beautiful time Cheers to this love and madness @poojab1972 @bebika.dhurve @avinashsachdev #purebliss #burinazarwaleteramuhkaala."

Watch Falaq Naazz's video here-

About Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev:

Speaking about Falaq Naazz, the actress is constantly spotted in the city with her close friend Avinash Sachdev. For the uninformed, Avinash had revealed having feelings for Falaq while they were in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. He even confessed it to Falaq however she chose to remain friends for now as she was not in a phase to get into a relationship. Recently, a video of them went viral when the paparazzi questioned them about their marriage and Falaq was seen blushing over it. While both remain tight-lipped about their relationship and future plans, fans are eagerly awaiting for them to make it official.

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy of the season whereas Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up.

