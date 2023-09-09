Bigg Boss OTT 2's first runner-up Abhishek Malhan teases exciting upcoming projects in cryptic hints

Abhishek Malhan has become a popular name in the television industry. The YouTuber appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and since then has garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. His friendship with Manisha Rani has garnered a lot of attention from people. Poking fun at each other and teasing each other in videos have got fans hooked. Both have stood with one another and proved to be the best buddies of one another. #AbhiSha was seen trending many times even after the show ended.

Lately, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant has been traveling with his team and has spilled some beans with his subscribers in his latest vlog, telling us about his upcoming plans.

Abhishek Malhan ventures into acting

Abhishek was recently seen in Dubai for a show and upon his arrival in India, fans were excited to see him, and a sea of crowd was seen at the airport.

The ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant has posted his latest vlog on his YouTube channel where he shares something that will amaze the fans. The vlogger is seen interacting with his fans and talking about his day in another city; when he mentioned that he was approached by Jio. He had a meeting with a renowned OTT platform where he was offered some shows, and he might host one of them. They have approached him for three shows that they will be doing while Abhishek can suggest some more. He also mentions that he was asked by a daily soap producer to venture into acting.

He said, "Kya aap Jio ke face banenge?" (Do you want to be the face of Jio?), as the influencer was ecstatic.

Abhishek is skeptical about acting

Though Abhishek seems to be excited about these offers but also says that he is not ready yet. The young influencer revealed that he might not start acting right away but will think about it.

Abhishek also talked about Bigg Boss OTT 2 where people voted from all over the world and he received approximately 5.5 billion votes. To date, he expressed his desire to do only YouTube but let's see how things turn out.

Apart from this on the professional front, Abhishek was last seen in the music video, Judaiyaan with Jiya Shankar. and actively posts vlogs on his YouTube channel.

