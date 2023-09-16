Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jad Hadid misses his ‘babu’ Manisha Rani; Shares throwback clip from show

Like every season, Bigg Boss OTT 2 gave us many memorable friendships and bonds to talk about. One of the initial blonds to bloom inside the house was between Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani. Viewers loved Manisha's attempt to teach Jad to speak in Hindi and their cute PDAs. One of the sweetest words she taught him is 'babu', and Jad, on many occasions, referred to Manisha as his babu. Now, even after coming out of the house, the two share a good bond. Yesterday, Jad shared a throwback clip with Manisha Rani that got netizens reminiscing about their times inside the house.

Jad Hadid shared a throwback clip with Manisha Rani

Jad Hadid uploaded a clip from one of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 episodes. It shows him conversing with Manisha Rani. The dancer can be heard saying, “No matter, even if we are in opposite teams, we are never going to be separated. That’s why Bigg Boss did this. (high fives Jad) Cuz nobody can separate us, hum janmo janmo ke saathi hai, koi maai ka laal baap ka pila (makes Jad repeat this after her) hum dono ko alaag nahi kar sakta hai. (We are partners forever, nobody can separate us)” To this, Jad responds, “Nahi kar sakte hai. (Nobody can)” Manisha continues, “Kisika pichwara mein itna dum nahi hai, humlog sabko jalayega. Humlog pyaar mein jeeyega, maar jayega. Theek hai? (Nobody has the guts. We will annoy everyone. We will live and die in love).” Jad agrees and says, “Theek hai.” Manisha further adds, “You are looking amazing, I swear if we are not in this Bigg Boss house, I will give you French kiss.” To this, Jad exclaims.

Check out the video that Jad Hadid shared!

Jad uploaded this video with the caption, "I seriously miss those days, if only I could live them once again @manisharani002 !! #jadisha #biggbossott2 #india #mumbai #jadhadid #manisharani." Manisha reacted to the video and commented, "No Jad.. outside also you won’t get french kiss @jadhadid", taking a dig at her own comment in the video. Fans reacted to her comment and wrote that she never fails to entertain them.

Meanwhile, Jad Hadid is busy with professional commitments. Manisha Rani also has an interesting line-up of work this year. Most recently, she was seen in Tony Kakkar's music video, Jamna Paar.

