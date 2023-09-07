Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's long drive sparks romance speculation

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has undoubtedly become one of the most remarkable seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. Among the numerous bonds formed in the house, the connection between Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar stands out as particularly unique. Fondly referred to as #AbhiYa by their fans and supporters, this duo's personal and professional updates consistently make waves on social media, keeping the hashtag trending. Recently, Jiya Shankar uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel where the duo went on a long drive. This outing has raised questions and speculation about whether there is more than just friendship blossoming between the two.

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's long drive sparks romance speculation; Here’s what happened:

Abhishek Malhan recently visited Chandigarh, which led to an exciting rendezvous with Jiya Shankar for a video shoot. The behind-the-scenes glimpse of their meetup was shared by Jiya Shankar in a vlog that provided a delightful peek into their time together.

The video captured the moment when Abhishek arrived in Chandigarh along with his friend, prompting Jiya to head to his hotel room for a meeting. After their meet-up, the two embarked on a memorable long drive with their mutual friends and enjoyed dinner. Laughter and camaraderie filled the air as they shared playful banter and poked fun at each other while reveling in the moments.

During their spirited long drive, Jiya couldn't resist making a humorous comment, jestingly suggesting that someone should cancel Abhishek's driving license.

In terms of fashion, Abhishek sported a stylish ensemble featuring a black tank top paired with black and grey pants, complemented by a blue denim jacket. His look was accentuated with a stylish neck chain that perfectly matched his attire.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar showcased her fashion flair by donning a chic black co-ord set paired with an oversized brownish suit. Her overall look was enhanced with elegant accessories, including a beautiful neckpiece and earrings. Jiya opted for a minimalistic makeup look that perfectly complemented her stylish appearance, adding to the charm of their rendezvous.

Netizens react

Netizens quickly jumped into action, leaving their comments and expressing their enthusiastic support for the delightful chemistry between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan.

Some of the comments showered the duo with praise and positivity, with one individual exclaiming, "OMG amazing amazing amazing! Jiya, jiya means happiness and a smile, and you are a divine angel, and Abhishek is such a sweet person. Together, you will conquer the world. All the best dear. I love your dimple, keep smiling. God bless you both with lots of love and happiness forever. Har Har Mahadev."

The outpouring of love and well-wishes from netizens demonstrates the strong connection Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan have with their dedicated fans.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar’s friendship:

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's heartwarming friendship blossomed within the confines of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. Throughout their journey on the show, the two contestants consistently supported and stood by each other. However, their Bigg Boss OTT experience took an unfortunate turn when Jiya was eliminated from the competition just a few days before the final, during a mid-week elimination. In contrast, Abhishek secured his spot in the final and ultimately emerged as the first runner-up of the season.

Advertisement

Despite the twist of fate that separated them within the Bigg Boss house, Jiya and Abhishek decided to collaborate for their first music video together. Judaiyaan, which is set to be released on September 8th.

ALSO READ: Judaiyaan: Bigg Boss OTT 2 stars Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's new song teaser out; Here are hits and misses