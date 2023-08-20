Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar asks AbhiYa fans to stop spreading hate; says 'Thankyou for the love but...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar has been making news since she appeared on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. While on the show, her connection with Abhishek Malhan caught everyone's attention. Jiya openly admitted her feelings for Abhishek, and this led to the 'AbhiYa' hashtag becoming popular on social media. On the other side, fans of Abhishek and Manisha Rani also share their affection, using 'AbhiSha' on social media. Unfortunately, there's also negativity and hostility between these fan groups, and 'AbhiSha' and 'AbhiYa' are constantly spreading hate against each other.

Jiya Shankar asks AbhiYa fans to stop spreading hate:

Now a few hours ago, Jiya Shankar took to her Twitter handle and tweeted asking fans to stop spreading hate and proving which fandom is real or fake. She wrote, "LOVE for all the fandoms but now this somewhere needs to stop on which fandom is better, who’s is fake and who’s is real. I share a bond with few people from the house and I’ll keep it to that. It doesn’t change anything between us no matter what people may say. #Abhiya thankyou for the love but take a break from this thats bringing in unnecessary hate. We’re better than this and we’re very strong individuals. Jiya doesn’t need to be shipped along with someone for the bond she shares with them , more than who she is as an individual at least not to an extent that love becomes war. Peace out everybody."

Take a look at Jiya Shankar's tweet-

In the comment section of this tweet, netizens praised Jiya Shankar for her tweet. One user wrote, "That's so sweet of youu!! We know you are concerned about us!! Take care of yourself too!!" another fan wrote, "You are a gem" and so on the comments continued.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Jiya Shankar got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in the middle of the week, right before the finale. She came in sixth place overall. Manisha Rani became the second runner-up. In the final voting round, it was between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. In the end, Elvish won the competition, getting the trophy and a prize of Rs 25 lakh.

