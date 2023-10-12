Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar claps back at trolls saying, 'I've cried many years...'

Jiya Shankar made her presence felt in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The talented actress has a remarkable line of work and after winning accolades for her acting chops, she is now wooing the viewers with her real personality. JIya has been very vocal about her thoughts and opinions. The actress is often seen taking to social media to express her thoughts on various subjects. She never shies away from calling a spade, a spade. As we celebrated World's Mental Health Day recently, the actress took to Twitter (now X) and vented out her thoughts on online trolls that she has been facing since the time she came out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Jiya Shankar's recent tweet about being trolled for always smiling

Inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jiya Shankar was often called out for laughing and smiling all the time. She has been trolled for the same and the actress took to social media and posted a long note. She wrote, "So yesterday was mental health day and I literally have no words to describe this but it’s disturbing to see how some people spread hate online mostly because their identities are hidden not knowing what the other person is going through or how this might affect them mentally.

I still feel these people need love and healing for them to see the good in others or to appreciate others. I hope you surround yourself with those who bring out the good in you. I hope you heal and I hope you get to see how beautiful this world is, life is and each of our journeys are .

Stop judging, start living.

In the end, all of us are only humans with our own imperfections that makes us who we are. I hope you never stop learning, dreaming, hustling, growing, and trying to become a better version of yourself. Do yourself proud.

It is true I've cried many years to truly love and appreciate life and myself. So if you see me smiling all the time it is because I’ve finally learned how to love myself. Aur mein apni favourite hoon

Jiya Shankar's journey in the industry

Jiya has been a part of various TV shows before but she gained recognition for playing the lead role in Meri Hanikarak Biwi. She bagged Kaatelal & Sons post that. She then tried her hands at the fantasy drama Pishachini. She also featured in the Marathi movie Ved alongside Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza before making it big with Bigg Boss OTT 2.

